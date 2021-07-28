Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 262 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.84. 5,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

