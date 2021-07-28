Saputo (TSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

SAP opened at C$35.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.61. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

