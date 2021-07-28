Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $35.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.