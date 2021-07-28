SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 125,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 420,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17.

About SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

