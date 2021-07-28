Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SANP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,569,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,290,063. Santo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

