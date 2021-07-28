Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SANP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,569,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,290,063. Santo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Santo Mining Company Profile
