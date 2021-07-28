Sanofi (SNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

