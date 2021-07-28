Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €87.33 ($102.74). Sanofi shares last traded at €87.12 ($102.49), with a volume of 1,590,137 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.30 ($115.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

