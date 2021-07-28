Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Shares Down 1.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 66,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 346,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.
Several analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.
In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at C$370,304.60. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,813,487. Insiders have bought 23,454 shares of company stock worth $73,068 over the last three months.
About Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
