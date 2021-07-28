Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Shares Down 1.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. Approximately 66,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 346,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on STC shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at C$370,304.60. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,813,487. Insiders have bought 23,454 shares of company stock worth $73,068 over the last three months.

About Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.