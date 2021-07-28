Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.09. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,262. Saia has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 8,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

