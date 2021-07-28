Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.92. 631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $701.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.