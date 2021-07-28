Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.75. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 99,944 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9928496 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 in the last quarter.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

