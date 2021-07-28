RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.28. RPC shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 3,002 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $31,456,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RPC by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RPC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

