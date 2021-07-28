Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 191.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $97,483,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,180,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.