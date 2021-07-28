Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

