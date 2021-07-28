Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

