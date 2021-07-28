Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 4,055 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.69. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

