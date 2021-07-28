Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 181,095 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 3,423.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 967,875 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -169.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

