Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JKD opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.24. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.