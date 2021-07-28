Royal Bank of Canada Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $136.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Shares of SBUX opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

