Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AECOM were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.07. AECOM has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.