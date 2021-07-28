Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Sector Perform

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.84 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

