Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,821 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

RFDI opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.