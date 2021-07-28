Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Update

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROSGQ opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Rosetta Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Rosetta Genomics alerts:

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.