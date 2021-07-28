Rosenblatt Securities Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $195.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MANH. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

