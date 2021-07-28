ROOBEE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 60.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00232983 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000920 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

