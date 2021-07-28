Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,956,721 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

