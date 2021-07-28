Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.36. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 4,956,721 shares.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
