Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $36.36. Rollins shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 3,533 shares.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Rollins alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.