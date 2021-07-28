Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 345 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 345 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 359.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

