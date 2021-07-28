Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.39. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 20,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

