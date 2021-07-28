Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $657.62 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $736.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $529.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $644.78 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 644.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.