Robert W. Baird Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $251.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

