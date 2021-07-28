Robert W. Baird Boosts Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $251.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $247.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
