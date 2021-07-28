Robert J. (Bob) Johnston Purchases 3,000 Shares of FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Stock

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 3,000 shares of FIH group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,818.92).

Shares of LON:FIH remained flat at $GBX 225 ($2.94) during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The stock has a market cap of £28.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.52. FIH group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

