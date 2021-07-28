Robert J. (Bob) Johnston Purchases 3,000 Shares of FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Stock

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston bought 3,000 shares of FIH group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,818.92).
Shares of LON:FIH remained flat at $GBX 225 ($2.94) during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The stock has a market cap of £28.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.52. FIH group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92).
