Rimini Street (RMNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $702.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

