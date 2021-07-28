Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59. The stock has a market cap of C$735.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$59.13 and a 52-week high of C$86.28.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
