Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

RPI.UN stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59. The stock has a market cap of C$735.23 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$59.13 and a 52-week high of C$86.28.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.