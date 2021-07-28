RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

