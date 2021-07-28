Reviewing Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Kirkland’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.49 $16.64 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for High Tide and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% Kirkland’s 4.31% 40.97% 8.97%

Summary

Kirkland’s beats High Tide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 373 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

