Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.72 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Resonant by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

