Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.72 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.74.
Shares of RESN opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Resonant by 16.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
Featured Article: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.