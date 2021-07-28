Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,477,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

