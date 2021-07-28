Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2,914.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

