Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2,914.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCII. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of RCII opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

