Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.83 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

