Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLNC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Colony Credit Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

