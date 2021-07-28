Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 104,700 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

