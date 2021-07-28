Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Cleveland BioLabs worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

