Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 25,800 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Motus GI worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

MOTS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. Analysts anticipate that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

