Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 12,800 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

