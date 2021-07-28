Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $622,000 in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 306,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.52% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEMD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

