Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $705,000 Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

ESQ opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $191.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

