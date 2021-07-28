Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $660,000 Stake in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of California BanCorp worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in California BanCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALB stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.31.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

