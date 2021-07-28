Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Dixie Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXYN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $43.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.